Respond to pleas against arrest of Newsclick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HC tells Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to police on pleas challenging the arrest of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and website's HR head Amit Chakravarty in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA.



Justice Tushar Rao Gedela also sought the response of the city police on the applications seeking interim release of Purkayastha and Chakravarty till pendency of their petition.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 9.

Purkayastha and Chakravarty were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Tuesday. Police have sealed the NewsClick's office in Delhi. The portal has been accused of receiving money to spread pro-China propaganda.

The duo is currently in police custody.

