Amartya Sen is 'healthy as always', says Nobel laureate's daughter

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's daughter has rubbished a news regarding the economist's passing. Nandana Sen has said her father is 'healthy as always'.

Sharing a photograph of the noted economist on the social media platform X (formerly called Twitter), Nandana said Sen is at the 'family home' in Cambridge.

“Friends, thanks for your concern but it’s fake news: Baba is totally fine. We just spent a wonderful week together w/ family in Cambridge—his hug as strong as always last night when we said bye! He is teaching 2 courses a week at Harvard, working on his gender book—busy as ever!,” Nandana posted on X.

The fake news was posted on X from an account that impersonated Claudia Goldin, the latest Nobel Prize winner in Economics.

Sen, who turns 90 on November 3, is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.