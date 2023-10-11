'Operation Ajay' to bring home Indians from Israel, first evacuation flight today

The Government of India has announced an evacuation plan for its citizens in Israel that is engaged in a conflict with the militant group Hamas.

Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar said the initiative has been named 'Operation Ajay'. It aims "to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return", said Jaishankar in a post on X, formerly called Twitter.

As part of Operation Ajay, special charter flights will be flown to Israel, the minister said.

According to the Embassy in Tel Aviv, there are about 18,000 Indian nationals in Israel.

The Embassy said in a post on X that it has "emailed the first lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight tomorrow (October 12). Messages to other registered people will follow for subsequent flights".

However, the government has not announced an evacuation plan for Indians stuck in Palestinian territories.

The Representative Office of India in Ramallah has confirmed to Onmanorama that there are 17 Indians in Palestinian territories, including four in Gaza, which is the worst affected by the air strikes.