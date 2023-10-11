Hamas-Israel War: 17 Indians stuck in Palestinian territories; 4 in war-torn Gaza

There are 17 Indian nationals stranded in Palestinian territories, which are being bombarded by Israel in retaliation to a terrorist attack from Hamas.

The Representative Office of India (ROI) in Ramallah has confirmed to Onmanorama that four Indian citizens are struck in Gaza, which has been devastated by Israeli air strikes. Meanwhile, 13 others were in West Bank as of Wednesday afternoon.

Palestinians who were hurt in Israeli strikes run outside their house, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 11, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

However, "only 1 Indian national in Gaza has contacted us for assistance," ROI told Onmanorama. "We are making all our efforts in this regard despite the situation on the ground constraining our options," ROI said. None of the Indians in Gaza are Keralites.



The ROI has been issuing advisories for Indian nationals in both Israel and Palestinian territories since the latest conflict broke out on October 7 following a surprise terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas, which is an Islamist militant group in Palestine.

Gaza is one of the most densely populated areas in the world with over 2 million people cramped up in about 365 square km.

At least 1,055 Palestinians have been killed and 5,184 wounded in Israeli air strikes so far. The majority of the casualties have been reported in Gaza. Meanwhile, the Israeli military has put the toll count on its soil at 1,200 with more than 2,700 injured.

Palestinians inspect the damage in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in Gaza City on October 11, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Mohammed Salem

The Ministry of External Affairs has opened 24-hour control rooms and set up emergency helplines for Indians in need of assistance in both Israel and Palestine.

According to the Embassy of India, there are about 18,000 Indian citizens in Israel, engaged in an array of sectors, mostly as caregivers, IT professionals and even pursuing studies.