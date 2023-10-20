PFI moves Supreme Court against 5-year ban by Centre

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 20, 2023 01:11 PM IST Updated: October 20, 2023 02:11 PM IST
Representational image.

New Delhi: The Popular Front of India on Friday approached the Supreme Court challenging the Centre's ban on the outfit.

The PFI challenged the order passed by the UAPA Tribunal affirming the Centre's decision to declare it as an "unlawful association".

On September 28, 2022, the Central government banned PFI and associated outfits for five years for 'unlawful activities'. Several PFI leaders were arrested following a nationwide crackdown called Operation Octopus. UAPA tribunal affirmed The Centre's decision in March 2023. 

