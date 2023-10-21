New Delhi: Ending days of speculation, the BJP has named former chief minister Vasundhara Raje from her traditional Jhalrapatan seat for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly polls. Her name figured in the fresh list of 83 names issued on Saturday.

The party also avoided another round of revolt by deciding to field Narpat Singh Rajvi from Chittorgarh after its earlier decision to deny the five-term MLA, who is the son-in-law of its stalwart leader Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, renomination from his Vidhyadhar Nagar seat. The party's earlier has triggered a backlash from a section of its workers.

The BJP leadership's about-turn on his candidature is being seen as a damage-control exercise after Rajvi reacted angrily and cited his family legacy to hit out at the party.

The names also include Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, a descendent of Maharana Pratap Singh, who joined the party recently. He has been fielded from Nathdwara, which was won by veteran Congress leader C P Joshi in 2018.

Congress issues list of 33 names



Meanwhile, the ruling Congress has released its first list of 33 candidates, fielding Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura and his former deputy Sachin Pilot from Tonk.

Speaker C P Joshi will contest from his Nathdwara assembly seat, while the party's state unit president, Govind Singh Dotasra, has been fielded from Lachhmangarh. Minister Harish Chaudhary will contest from Baytoo and Mamata Bhupesh from the Sikrai-SC seat.

The Congress is yet to declare candidates in a majority of seats as its Central Election Committee will meet on Sunday to finalise names for more seats.

The polls to the 200-member assembly will be held on November 25.