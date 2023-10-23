Lakshadweep school suspends 7 students over protesting for a study tour

The Kavaratti Government Senior Secondary School on Friday suspended seven students for protesting against the education department's decision not to hold a study tour this year.

The department issued an order suspending the students on Sunday citing the stir violated the ban imposed on protests on campuses by the Union Territory's administration last year.



The school suspended Thamees Khan, Mohamed Thoyyib, Nihal, Lukmanul Hakeem, Sayed Mohamed Abi Saleeth, Mohamed Musafir Khan and Shaima D for seven days. “Though all students from our school participated in the protest, only some of us were suspended. We repeatedly asked the authorities to conduct study tours or excursions but it was denied by the education department,” said one of the suspended students.

Lakshadweep administration’s directorate of education in 2022 banned “strikes, dharnas, gherao, processions and similar activities” on school and college campuses in the Union territory. The administration banned protests on the basis of a ruling given by the Kerala High Court in 2017.

In a letter to the school authorities in July, the students had warned about large-scale protests if the school went back on its promise to hold a tour in September. The School Management Committee (SMC) ad mediated a solution between the students and the school officials.

However, in September, students' request was turned down citing the unfavourable climate conditions.

The Lakshadweep Students Association (LSA) also conducted a rally at the Education Department's office in solidarity with students. “Students demanded what was promised to them. For years, they were denied school excursions citing several reasons. If the order of suspension is not withdrawn, there will be protests from all units of LSA,” said LSA treasurer Misbahuddin P.

The study tours were temporarily suspended following the Covid outbreak in 2020. However, it was not reinstated even after the pandemic restrictions were lifted. Students have been demanding the reinstatement of excursions since travel bans were lifted.