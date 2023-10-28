The Lok Sabha ethics committee on Saturday asked the Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra to appear before it on November 2, in relation to her alleged involvement in a cash-for-query case. The committee also added that it will entertain no request for extensions in the date of appearance beyond November 2.



Earlier on Friday Moitra wrote to the Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee that is probing 'cash-for-query' allegations against her and expressed her inability to appear before it on October 31, saying she will be available only after November 5.

In its response, the LS Lok Sabha Ethics Committee extended the date of appearance by three days, asking her to depose before it on November 2. The committee, however, said it would not entertain any request for further extension.

The panel is probing BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's allegations that Moitra accepted bribes and favours for asking questions in Lok Sabha at the behest of businessman Hiranandani. On Thursday, Dubey, and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai gave "oral evidence" to the panel against the Trinamool Congress MP.

Moitra has said she should be given "a fair hearing and an adequate opportunity to defend myself against the false, malicious and defamatory accusations levelled against me by Shri Dubey and Shri Dehadrai".

(with PTI inputs)