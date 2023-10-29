Two trains collide in AP; 10 injured, some feared dead

PTI
Published: October 29, 2023 09:32 PM IST
A passenger train going from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam to Rayagada derailed, in Vizianagaram district, Sunday, October 29, 2023. Photo: PTI

Visakhapatnam: At least 10 persons were injured, and some are feared dead after two trains collided in Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening, railway officials said.

There was an overshoot of train 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger with 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger, where 3 coaches were involved and about 10 persons were injured, a South Coast Railway zone official said.

It is suspected that some deaths have occurred in the accident as well, an official said but could not immediately confirm the information. Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad reached the site, and rescue operations are in full swing.

Local administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were informed, seeking assistance and ambulances, and accident relief trains have reached the site, the official added.

Expressing shock over the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials concerned to undertake rescue operations. He asked the officials to arrange a sufficient number of ambulances to ferry the injured.

