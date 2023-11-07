Malayali youth, live-in partner immolate self in Bengaluru

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 07, 2023 01:52 PM IST
Soumini and Abil. Photo: Special Arrangement

Bengaluru: A Malayali youth and his live-in partner died after they set themselves on fire in their apartment at Doddagubbi, Kothanur, on Sunday. The deceased are Idukki native Abil Abraham (29) and Soumini Das (20) from Kolkata.

According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday evening. Soumini succumbed to her burns on the spot, while Abil died at a hospital.

Abil started living with Soumini, a married woman, about three days ago. Soumini was a BSC nursing student at a private college in Marathahalli.  Abil was running a nursing recruitment agency in Bengaluru. Kothanur police registered a case into the deaths. Police have shifted the bodies to Victoria Hospital for autopsy.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout