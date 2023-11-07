Mizoram assembly elections: Over 8.57 lakh voters to cast their ballot today

Aizawl: Over 8.57 lakh voters will cast their ballot on Tuesday to decide the fate of 174 candidates in the fray for 40 seats in the Mizoram assembly elections.



Voting will begin in all 1,276 polling stations across Mizoram at 7 am and continue till 4 pm, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas said. The votes will be counted on December 3.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress have fielded 40 candidates each. The BJP and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are contesting in 23 and 4 seats, respectively. There are 27 candidates, who are contesting as independents.

Manorama News- VMR survey

The Manorama News-VMR pre-poll survey has predicted that Mizoram, now ruled by the MNF-BJP alliance, could throw up a hung verdict in the November 7 polls.

The survey shows a massive 7.2 per cent swing against the ruling Mizo National Front and a strong positive swing of 4.2 per cent for its chief opponent, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM). There could be a swing in favour of Congress, too, even if it would only be a marginal 1.2 per cent.

Arrangements in place

Of the 1,276 polling stations, 149 are remote polling stations, while 30 voting centres along the inter-state and international borders have been declared critical and vulnerable, another senior official said.

Mizoram has a tradition of conducting the most peaceful elections in the country. We hope to maintain that, Vyas said.

He said the 510-km-long international border with Myanmar and 318-km boundary with Bangladesh have been sealed ahead of polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly.

Assam Rifles is managing the Myanmar border, while BSF is in charge of the international border with Bangladesh.

Besides, the inter-state boundaries with three districts of Assam, two with Manipur and one with Tripura have also been closed.

Most polling personnel carrying EVMs have already reached their respective booths, Vyas said.

Show more

We have adequate spare EVMs and enough engineers to take care of technical glitches. The law and order situation is also being constantly monitored, he said.

Security has been tightened across the state, with around 3,000 policemen and a large contingent of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployed for the polls, officials said.

A total of 174 candidates, including 18 women, are in the fray. Altogether, 8,57,063 electorate, including 4,39,026 female voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Mizoram assembly polls.

(With PTI inputs.)