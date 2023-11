Chennai: One person died after a gas pipeline in a ship burst during repair works at the Chennai port. The deceased is Sakaya Thangaraj.

According to local news reports, Sakaya was removing a bolt from the ship with a gas cutter when it burst. Three others -- Joshua, Rajesh and Pushpalingam -- suffered serious burns in the incident and have been admitted to a hospital.

The incident happened aboard an oil tanker that arrived from Odisha.

(This is a developing story)