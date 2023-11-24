Uttarakhand tunnel: Drilling to resume shortly after multiple hiccups, board games to de-stress workers

Uttarkashi: Pipe laying through the rubble to prepare an escape route for workers trapped at the Silkyara tunnel remained stalled on Friday morning with the platform on which the drilling machine stands being stabilised by shotcreting (spraying concrete or mortar with either a dry or wet mix process), an official said.



Boring through the rubble was put on hold again Thursday apparently after cracks appeared in the platform on which the drilling machine rests, in a fresh hurdle to the rescue of 41 workers trapped inside for 12 days.

The dampener came hours after the operation resumed earlier in the day, following a six-hour delay to cut through an iron girder that came in the way of the auger machine late Wednesday night.

This is the third time that the drilling exercise has been halted since the multi-agency rescue mission began on November 12 after a stretch of the under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand's Char Dham route collapsed.

Board games, playing cards to relieve stress

Rescuers plan to provide board games and playing cards to the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel.

Late on Thursday, boring through the rubble of the collapsed tunnel was put on hold again, apparently after cracks appeared in the platform on which the drilling machine rests.

Rescue ops underway at Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Manorama

Dr Rohit Gondwal, one of the psychiatrists at the rescue site, told PTI, "We are planning to provide ludo and chess boards and playing cards to help them (trapped labourers) relieve stress. The operation is getting delayed and it appears that it will take some more time."

He said all 41 workers are fine but need to stay healthy and mentally fit.

"They told us that they play 'chor-police', do yoga and exercise daily to de-stress," Gondwal said.

Speaking on the mental health of the trapped workers, another medical expert said their morale needs to stay high and they must remain motivated. A team of doctors speaks daily to the workers and asks about their health and mental conditions.

A team of a dozen doctors, including general physicians and psychiatrists from Uttarkashi and Dehradun, are stationed at the site.

The officials said the team members regularly talk to the trapped labourers -- for at least for 30 minutes in the morning and the same duration during the evening.

