Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls: BJP takes lead over Congress, crosses halfway mark

Chhattisgarh: The BJP has taken the lead over the Congress as the counting of votes in the Assembly elections is underway. As per TV reports, the BJP has crossed the halfway mark and is leading in 52 seats and the Congress in 36 out of a total of 90 seats. Counting of votes in elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly started at 8 am on Sunday, with security personnel maintaining a strict vigil in counting centres in the state's 33 districts, including those affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), a poll official said. Postal ballots were counted between 8 am and 8.30 am, after which the counting of votes through EVMs began in the presence of officials and political parties' authorised agents, he said

The elections were held in two phases on November 7 and 17. Voter turnout stood at 76.31 per cent. A total of 1,181 candidates are in the fray, including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo (both from Congress) and former CM Raman Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Patan seat, represented by Baghel, witnessed a triangular contest with BJP fielding the chief minister's distant nephew and Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel.

Amit Jogi, Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) state president and son of former CM late Ajit Jogi, is also in the fray from Patan. In the Ambikapur constituency, the BJP fielded a fresh face, Rajesh Agrawal, against Deputy CM Singh Deo. Agrawal had joined the BJP after quitting the Congress ahead of Assembly polls in 2018.

Nine ministers, including Tamrdhwaj Sahu (Durg Rural constituency), Ravindra Choubey (Saja) and Kawasi Lakhma (Konta), state Assembly Speaker Charan Das Mahant (Sakti) and state unit chief and MP Deepak Baij (Chitrakot), were among the other prominent Congress candidates. From the BJP, apart from Raman Singh, the other prominent candidates are state unit chief and MP Arun Sao (Lormi constituency), opposition leader Narayan Chandel (Janjgir-Champa), Union minister Renuka Singh (Bharatpur-Sonhat), MP Gomti Sai (Pathalgaon), former ministers Brijmohan Agrawal (Raipur South), Ajay Chandrakar (Kurud) and Punnulal Mohile (Mungeli).

Two former IAS officers OP Chaudhary (Raigarh) and Neelkanth Tekam (Keshkal) also contested on BJP tickets. The Aam Aadmi Party fielded 53 candidates, including its Chhattisgarh unit president Komal Hupendi, who contested from the Bhanupratappur seat. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Gondwana Ganatantra Party (GPP) allied to fight the polls.



While the main fight is between the ruling Congress and BJP, a three-way contest played out in several seats of the Bilaspur division where former CM Ajit Jogi's party and the BSP have pockets of influence. In the 2018 polls, the Congress swept the polls winning 68 seats, leaving the BJP, which had ruled since 2003, a distant second with 15 seats.

Exit polls have predicted a close contest between the Congress and the BJP, with the ruling party having a slight edge. Of the 90 assembly seats in the state, 51 are in the general category, 10 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 29 for Scheduled Tribes.

