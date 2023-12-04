Chennai floods: Holiday for educational institutions, govt offices in 4 districts tomorrow

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has announced a public holiday for all educational institutions, banks and government offices on Tuesday following the flood-like situation in Chennai and neighbouring districts.

Due to the Cyclonic storm 'Michaung', all schools, colleges, educational institutions, government offices including the offices of public undertakings/ corporations, boards, banks, and financial institutions in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts will be closed on 05.12.2023 (Tuesday), a government notification issued by the Chief Secretary stated.

However, all essential services, such as Police, Fire Service, Local Bodies, milk supply, water supply, hospitals/medical shops, power supply, transport, fuel outlets, hotels/restaurants, and the offices engaged in disaster response, relief and rescue activities shall function as usual.

Life was thrown out of gear in Chennai and its neighbouring districts on Monday as relentless rains pounded various parts leading to inundation, raising fears of a repeat of 2015 deluge.

Cyclonic storm Michaung, which is likely to cross the coast in Andhra Pradesh on the forenoon of Tuesday lay near Chennai and Puducherry, bringing heavy rains.

Transport services took a severe hit as number of trains and flights were cancelled. Heavily inundated roads posed a challenge to road users who were few and far.

Many parts of the state capital and the adjoining districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpet and Tiruvallur came under sheets of water even as the government machinery was deployed to clear the stagnant water and inundation.

In its latest update, the weather office said the rains were likely to continue in these districts till late on Monday.