New Delhi: The Delhi Police suspects the involvement of two more people along with the four who have already been held in the Wednesday security breach of Parliament, sources said. All six were known to each other and were staying in a house in Gurugram, they claimed.

Latest reports confirmed that the police nabbed one more person in connection with the case.

The Parliament security breach on Wednesday was well-coordinated, meticulously planned and carried out by six accused, five of whom have been nabbed, police sources said on Wednesday.

Amol Shinde and Neelam -- caught outside the Parliament -- and Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- held inside the Lok Sabha chamber -- are in police custody. Two more, identified as Lalit and Vikram, and suspected to be their accomplices, are being looked for. Vikram has been detained from Gurugram, Delhi Police teams have been sent to various locations to nab Lalit, sources said.

Amol Shinde and Neelam were arrested earlier in the day for protesting outside the Parliament building carrying cans that emitted yellow and red smoke, police said.

What happened inside LS?

The incident happened minutes after two people jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a similar-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs. They were identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D.

Police sources said that the four accused knew each other and had two other accomplices, who are yet to be traced.

Police personnel investigate after two people jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery, and another two sprayed coloured gas from canisters while protesting outside the Parliament premises. Photo: PTI

"While four have been held, the fifth has been identified. The two suspects and the four accused stayed in a house in Gurugram and it seems that the incident was planned.

"No mobile phones have been found on the accused and police are looking for their phones," said a police source.

The Congress demanded answers from the government and a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah in both houses of Parliament on the "serious security breach" in Lok Sabha, saying does the incident "not prove that necessary precautions were not taken".

My son vowed to do good for society: Father of accused Manoranjan

The father of one of the two men who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber on Wednesday claimed his son is honest and truthful and always desired to do good for the society.

Devaraje Gowda, father of Manoranjan, said his son was a "good boy."

"My son is a good boy. He is honest and truthful. His only desire is to do good for the society and sacrifice for the society. He used to read Swami Vivekananda's books. I think he developed such thoughts after reading these books," Gowda told reporters.

"It is difficult to understand what was running in his mind. My son completed his BE (Bachelor in Engineering) in 2016 and was looking after the farm. He also worked in some firms in Delhi and Bengaluru," he said.

Inadequate security arrangements

Parliament's security staff used to usher visitors out from the gallery near the deadline of their stay but their deployment has been nearly absent in the galleries of the new building as they have been busy with duties at different places amid changing security needs and requirement of the new place, the sources said.

Security personnel stand guard outside the Parliament House complex during the Winter session, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

They said the sanctioned strength of security officials in the hierarchy ranging from Special Director (Security) to Security Assistant Grade-II is around 301 while the actual strength is 176 -- a vacancy of 125.

Importantly, the biggest chunk of vacancies are among entry-level officials, the nut and bolt of security apparatus, the sources added.

Against a sanctioned strength of 72 in Security Assistant Grade-II, the actual strength is only nine, they said, adding that the corresponding figure for Security Assistant Grade-I is 24 against a sanctioned strength of 69.

The sources claimed that there has been no fresh recruitment for over 10 years.

The incidents came on a day when the nation is observing the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. Terrorists from Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people.