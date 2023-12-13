New Madhya Pradesh CM orders: curb on meat sale, restriction on loudspeakers in religious places

BJP leader Mohan Yadav, who was sworn in as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, has ordered a ban on the unregulated use of loudspeakers in religious places and other public places.

An order banning the sale of meat in the open was also issued the same day. "The first cabinet meeting raised the issue of meat sales in the open and have proposed to bring rules for this," Mohan Yadav told the media.

In the order related to loudspeakers, dated December 13, 2023, Yadav's BJP government said it has come to their notice "that loudspeakers are being used in various religious places in violation of the prescribed decibel".

The order on loudspeakers is understood to be the first one issued by the newly-formed BJP government.



"Instructions have been given to strictly comply with the guidelines issued regarding control of noise pollution and to take effective action regarding controlling noise pollution," the order states.

Citing a Supreme Court judgement on "comprehensive guidelines on the use of loudspeakers and horns" in compliance with "the orders issued from time to time by the Green Tribunal, the Central Pollution Control Board....instructions have been given to prepare and implement 'Action Plan'," the order states.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performs 'puja' at CM's office in Bhopal on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Classification system, flying squads

The order refers to Rules 3(1) and 4(1) of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 which mentions "the Ambient Air Quality Standards in respect of Noise" in "industrial, commercial, residential and quiet areas".

"For the purpose of implementing the standards for different areas of the district, compliance with the standards should be ensured by classifying the areas as industrial, commercial, residential or quiet areas/enclaves, the action taken in this regard will help the government and Madhya Pradesh. The Pollution Control Board should be informed," states the government order.

Besides, the Madhya Pradesh government has also decided to form flying squads "to investigate the issue of noise pollution".

Mosques (masjid), where Muslims pray, use loudspeakers for 'azan' (call to prayer). Last year the Karnataka High Court ruled that the use of loudspeakers for azan was not a violation of fundamental rights of people of other faiths.

Mohan Yadav, the MLA from Ujjain South, had been a surprise choice as chief minister. He has succeeded Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Yadav was associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since his young days and was a functionary of the Hindutva organisation, in Ujjain city, between 1993 and 1995.