Lok Sabha passes three criminal law bills

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 20, 2023 07:03 PM IST
Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File photo: PTI
Topic | India

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed three bills to replace the colonial-era criminal laws by voice vote.

The three redrafted bills -- the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill -- were introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week.

These bills will replace the Indian Penal Code-1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act-1898, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872 respectively.

Shah said on Wednesday that the proposed laws were framed after comprehensive consultations and that he had gone through every comma and full stop of the draft legislations before bringing them before the House for approval.

'Deshdroh' and 'rajdroh'
"While IPC penalises works against the government, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) will only punish those who work against the nation. Such people must go to jail and will be punished," Shah said.

The Home Minister further added that the BNS will address lapses wherein UAPA was not invoked against terror offences in many regions.

Besides, mob lynching has been made punishable with death.

Medical negligence cases
The Home Minister said an amendment is being moved to reduce punishment for doctors in medical negligence cases, in keeping with a request made by the Indian Medical Association.
(With PTI inputs)

