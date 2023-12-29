Will decide at appropriate time if Sonia Gandhi, Kharge attend Ram temple consecration: Congress

Published: December 29, 2023 04:29 PM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal during the Congress Working Committee Meeting, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. File Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Congress party on Friday said it will decide at an "appropriate time" on whether party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi will attend the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Congress General Secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh told reporters here that Rahul Gandhi and Kharge have been invited to the ceremony. "Chairperson Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge have been invited to the inauguration of the Ram temple. A decision will be taken at an appropriate time, and communicated at an appropriate time," he said.  

Congress' leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has also been invited to the ceremony. 
The consecration ceremony will be held on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 6,000 people are expected to attend it. 

