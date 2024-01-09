Woman CEO of Bengaluru start-up kills 4-year-old son in Goa, arrested with body in bag

Goa: The CEO of a Bengaluru based start-up Mindful AI Lab was arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga on Monday with her four-year-old son's body in a bag.

Suchana Seth (39) was travelling to Karnataka from Goa when the police nabbed her, NDTV reported. She allegedly murdered her son at an apartment in Sol Banyan Grande at Candolim, North Goa.



Though she checked in with her son, the boy was missing when she checked out of the room. The hotel staff had booked her a taxi from Goa to Karnataka on her request.

The crime came to light when the housekeeping staff noticed blood stains in the apartment and notified the authorities. Though cops rang up Seth and asked her about the son, she informed them that he was with a friend. On finding out that the friend's address provided was fake, the cops asked the driver to divert the cab to the nearest police station. The motive for the crime is not known.

"She was arrested in Karnataka. We have taken transit remand of her and are expected to reach Goa by tonight,” Karpe told news agency IANS, adding that the Goa Police team is in Karnataka. According to the police, ‘estranged relationship’ with her husband was one of the reasons for the murder.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Suchana is an AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience. She was on the 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics List.