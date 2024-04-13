Malayalam
5-year-old girl raped, mudered at construction site in Goa

PTI
Published: April 13, 2024 11:53 AM IST
Representational image.
Topic | India

Panaji: A 5-year-old girl was found raped and murdered at a construction site in Vasco in south Goa on Friday morning, following which 20 suspects were rounded up for questioning, a senior police official said.

She was found unconscious at the construction site in Vadem area in the early hours of the day and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival, Superintendent of Police (South) Sunita Sawant told reporters.

"The post mortem report confirmed she was sexually assaulted and strangled. A rape and murder case was registered under Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Goa Children's Act," the SP said.

"Some 20 suspects, mostly labourers living in the vicinity, have been rounded up by Vasco police for questioning. Further probe is underway," she added.

