Mallikharjun Kharge to lead INDIA bloc as chairperson

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikharjun Kharge was on Saturday chosen as the chairperson of the opposition INDIA bloc after intense discussions.

According to reports, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was also a contender for the post, opined that someone from the Congress party should head the alliance.

Opposition leaders belonging to the alliance had on January 13 gathered to discuss ways of strengthening the alliance, chalking out a strategy on seat-sharing and deciding whether to have a convenor of the grouping,.

Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee did not attend the virtual meeting on Saturday morning as she was preoccupied with prior engagements. A final announcement on Kharge's appointment will be made after discussions with Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav.

As many as 28 opposition parties have come together under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP and defeat it in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Seat-sharing talks with members of the opposition bloc have also not been fruitful so far.