‘One Vehicle One FASTag’ initiative from Feb 1

New Delhi: Starting from February 1, only one FASTag will be allowed for a single vehicle, a measure aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the Electronic Toll Collection system and providing seamless movement at the Toll plazas.

The Union Transport Ministry, in its directive, also informed that FASTags with valid balances but with incomplete KYC (Know Your Customer) will get deactivated or blacklisted by banks post-January 31, 2024.

Presently, many have linked multiple FASTags to a single vehicle owned by them. This has resulted in the deduction of toll fees multiple times, besides confusion on many occasions.

Users must comply with ‘One Vehicle, One Fastag’ and discard all the earlier issued FASTags through their respective banks. To avoid inconvenience, users must ensure that the KYC of their latest FASTag is completed.

For further assistance or queries, FASTag users can reach out to the nearest toll plazas or contact their respective issuer banks, the Ministry directed.

