New idol of Lord Ram placed in sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya temple

Ayodhya: The new idol of Lord Ram was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Thursday afternoon, ahead of the January 22 consecration ceremony.

The 51-inch Ram Lalla idol, sculpted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was brought to the temple the previous night.

On Thursday afternoon, it was placed in the sanctum sanctorum, Arun Dixit, a priest associated with the consecration ceremony, told PTI.

This was done amid the chanting of prayers, according to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Dixit said the 'pradhan sankalp' was performed by Anil Mishra, a member of the trust.

"The idea behind the 'pradhan sankalp' is that the 'pratishtha' of Lord Ram is being done for the welfare of all, for the welfare of the nation, for the welfare of humanity, and also for those who contributed to this work (related to the temple).

"Apart from this, other rituals were also performed. 'Vastras' were also given to Brahmins and work has been assigned to everyone," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the January 22 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple, which is expected to be opened to the public the next day.

Rituals leading to the consecration ceremony have already begun at the temple, constructed at what many devout believe marks the spot where Lord Ram was born.

In 1992, 'kar sevaks' demolished the Babri Masjid that stood there.

A historic Supreme Court judgement in 2019 on the temple-mosque dispute paved the way for the construction of the temple.