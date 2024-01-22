NewsClick case: Accused Amit Chakravarty withdraws petition from SC challenging arrest

New Delhi: NewsClick's human resources department head Amit Chakravarty on Monday withdrew his petition from the Supreme Court against his arrest under the anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Earlier this month, a Delhi court had allowed Chakravarty to turn an approver in the case lodged against the news portal under UAPA over allegations that it received money to spread pro-China propaganda.

The separate pleas filed by Chakravarty and NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha against their arrest under the anti-terror law came up for hearing before a bench headed by Justice B R Gavai.

An advocate appearing in the matter requested the bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta, that Chakravarty be allowed to withdraw his plea.

"Let him withdraw if he wants to withdraw," Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the Delhi Police, told the bench, while responding to the lawyer's prayer.

The bench allowed Chakravarty to withdraw the plea.

Raju told the bench that the other petition filed by Purkayastha has to be heard.

The bench posted the matter for hearing on January 30.

A Delhi court had earlier this month pardoned Chakravarty on an application he moved seeking the court's permission to turn an approver.

Chakravarty had claimed he was in possession of "material information" about the case which he was willing to disclose to the Delhi Police.

On October 19 last year, the top court had sought the response of the Delhi Police on pleas of Purkayastha and Chakravarty challenging the Delhi High Court order of October 13, 2023. The high court had dismissed their pleas against arrest and subsequent police remand in the case.