Three-storey house in Puducherry collapses due to digging of ditch

Puducherry: A three-storey house in Puducherry which was all set for a housewarming ceremony collapsed due to digging of a ditch for drainage work nearby.

The ditch was created using an earthmover at Karamala Adigal road. No one was inside the building during the collapse.

The incident happened during a protest by residents against the use of earthmovers as heavy vibrations were felt in the area. The MLA and police who reached the spot were negotiating with the protesters when the house collapsed and fell into the canal.

The house, built on loan, was owned by Shekhar-Chitra couple. The residents blocked the road alleging that the house was destroyed due to excessive sand mining in the area.