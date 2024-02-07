Don't understand BJP's obsession with dogs: Rahul Gandhi after biscuit controversy

Gumla: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi found himself amidst yet another controversy following the circulation of a video where he was seen offering a biscuit first to a dog and then to another person. The video, which became viral on social media, has been widely interpreted by BJP leaders as disrespectful .



Rahul Gandhi however, clarified that he offered the biscuit to the dog's owner to feed the animal after it refused to eat from his hands.

"The dog was nervous and shivering... When I gave it a biscuit, the dog got scared. Then, I gave the biscuit to the owner, saying it will eat from your hand. Then, the owner gave it and the dog ate the biscuit. So, what is the issue?" Gandhi told reporters when asked. "I don't understand what is the BJP's obsession with the dog?" Gandhi added.

The video was shot in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on February 4 during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', party spokesperson Rakesh Sinha said.

The owner of the dog, expressing happiness, said, "The dog got clicked with Rahul Gandhi, who also offered it biscuits."

The incident, however, stirred a controversy, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday night reacting to the viral video, posting on X, "... Not only Rahul Gandhi but the entire family could not make me eat that biscuit. I am a proud Assamese and Indian. I refused to eat and resigned from the Congress."

Sarma was replying to a tweet by BJP Mumbai IT and Social Media Cell @PallaviCT, who said in an X post, 'How shameless. First Rahul Gandhi made @himantabiswaji eat biscuits from the same plate as his pet dog Pidi. Then Congress Khargeji compares party workers to dogs and now, Shehzada gives a biscuit rejected by a dog to a party worker. This is the respect they have for their party workers, supporters and voters?'