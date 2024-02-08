Shiv Sena leader's son shot during Facebook live in Mumbai

Onmnorama Staff
Published: February 08, 2024 10:44 PM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Vinod Ghosalkar's son Abhishek Ghosalkar with his assailant in the Facebook Live. Photo: Screengrab/X/@srinivasiyc.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Vinod Ghosalkar's son Abhishek Ghosalkar was injured when unidentified persons opened fire on him here on Thursday evening, police said. A `Facebook live video of the incident, which showed Abhishek, a former corporator, being shot in the abdomen and shoulder, went viral on social media.  

The assailant, who accompanied Abhishek on Facebook live, later committed suicide.  

The incident took place in the limits of MHB Colony police station in the Dahisar area, said an official. Abhishek was rushed to hospital and was undergoing treatment, he added. 
(With PTI inputs)

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN NEWS