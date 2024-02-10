Centre helpless if state govts empty their treasuries making unrealistic poll promises: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the central government can't help the states which empty their treasuries after making unrealistic election promises. All states should prepare their budget taking into account development programmes and social welfare commitments, he said at an event here when asked about the allegation of discrimination against some states in the release of funds by the Centre.

The ruling parties of West Bengal, Kerala and Karnataka recently held protests alleging that the states were not given their due share of funds, a charge refuted by the finance minister. Shah said in the white paper, tabled in Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given details about the funds given to the states.

"The white paper has details of how much funds we have given to the states, how much more funds we have given than what Congress used to give to every state - be it BJP or opposition ruled," he said at the ET NOW Global Business Summit 2024.

The home minister said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took the initiative to give more funds to the states through the 15th Finance Commission and people know about it.

"But if you make such election promises through which you want to empty the treasury and as a result, you don't have funds even to pay the salaries, in such a situation, the government of India cannot give help," he said.

He said everyone should prepare the budget taking into account development and social welfare programmes and that is what the government of India is doing.

On the 'one nation, one poll' issue, Shah said the panel, headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind is likely to submit its report by March.

Since the Lok Sabha election is due, the issue can be discussed by the people after the polls, he said. PM Modi has made it clear that for the all-round development of the country and the overall welfare of the nation, simultaneous election is necessary for the country, he said.