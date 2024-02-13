PM Modi unveils new scheme to boost solar rooftops | How to apply

New Delhi: In a significant leap towards solar energy adoption and sustainable living in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' on Tuesday. This ambitious scheme is set to provide free electricity up to 300 units monthly to one crore households across the nation. Modi said the project would entail an investment of over Rs 75,000 crore.



"In order to further sustainable development and people's wellbeing, we are launching the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. This project, with an investment of over Rs 75,000 crore, aims to light up 1 crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month," the prime minister said on X.

From substantive subsidies, which will be given directly to people's bank accounts, to heavily concessional bank loans, the central government will ensure that there is no cost burden on the people, he said.

All stakeholders will be integrated to a National Online Portal. In order to popularise this scheme at the grassroots, urban local bodies and panchayats shall be incentivised to promote rooftop solar systems in their jurisdictions.

The PM expressed hope that the scheme will lead to more income, lesser power bills and employment generation for people.

How to apply

You can apply for solar rooftops through the official website of PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana -- https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in

Step 1

Register in the portal with the following

Select your State

Select your Electricity Distribution Company

Enter your Electricity Consumer Number

Enter Mobile Number

Enter Email

Please follow as per the direction from the portal

Step 2

Login with Consumer Number & Mobile Number

Apply for the Rooftop Solar as per the form

Step 3

Wait for the feasibility approval from DISCOM. Once you get the feasibility approval install the plant by any of the registered vendors in your DISCOM

Step 4

Once installation is over , submit the plant details and apply for net meter

Step 5

After installation of net meter and inspection by DISCOM, they will generate commissioning certificate from portal

Step 6

Once you get the commissioning report. Submit the bank account details and a cancelled cheque through the portal. You will receive your subsidy in your bank account within 30 days.