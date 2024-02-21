Miscreants open fire on Kerala, Rajasthan police teams in Ajmer

Jaipur: Two miscreants, who fled Kerala after stealing Rs 45 lakh, opened fire on chasing Rajasthan and Kerala Police teams.

The accused are Danish Khan (23), resident of Haridwar (Uttarakhand) and Shehzad. They fled Kerala after a case for the theft of Rs 45 lakh was registered against them in Ernakulam. Police said both miscreants have been arrested.



Ajmer Police Circle Officer Gauri Shankar said that both the accused were absconding after committing theft in Kerala.

“Kerala Police got information that both the accused are in Ajmer. Kerala Police with the help of Rajasthan Police started tracing their mobile location and found that they were near Kamani Gate area. As soon as the teams raided the area, the accused ran away. They fired three rounds at the police,” he said.

Gauri Shankar said that the police laid siege to the area again and was successful in arresting them but soon a scuffle again broke, injuring a trainee IPS officer.

He said that Dargah police station has also registered a case of firing incident which took place in limits of the police station. Gauri Shankar said that further investigation is underway.