Hindu puja to continue in Gyanvapi mosque cellar, Allahabad HC rejects petition

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 26, 2024 10:50 AM IST Updated: February 26, 2024 11:40 AM IST
Gyanvapi Masjid
View of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Dham and Gyanvapi Masjid complex, in Varanasi, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Monday rejected the appeals of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee contesting the orders issued by the Varanasi district judge. The judge's orders from January 17 appointed the district magistrate as the receiver of the "Vyas Tehkhana" or southern cellar of the mosque, and  allowed "puja" to be conducted there from January 31.

The high court ruled that worship in the "Vyas Tehkhana" will be permitted to continue. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal, while dismissing both appeals, stated, "After thoroughly examining the case records and considering the arguments presented by the parties, the court found no justification to intervene in the district judge's judgment of January 17, appointing the Varanasi district magistrate as the receiver of the property, and the order dated January 31 permitting puja in the tehkhana."

Justice Agarwal had reserved his decision on February 15 after hearing arguments from both sides. The appeals were filed before the high court by the Anjuman Intezamia Mosque Committee, responsible for managing the affairs of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

