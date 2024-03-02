Bengaluru blast case: 4 detained; Karnataka on high alert

Bengaluru: Four people have been detained for questioning in connection with the low-intensity bomb blast at a Bengaluru eatery, police sources said on Saturday.



Sleuths of the Central Crime Branch probing the case are interrogating the four, picked up from Dharwad, Hubballi and Bengaluru "at length", the sources said.

Bengaluru City Commissioner B Dayananda said the investigation into The Rameshwaram Cafe incident, caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Friday afternoon in which ten people were injured, is in full swing.

"Several teams are working on different leads obtained so far," he said.

"Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the case and the security concerns, media is appealed not to indulge in speculation and co-operate," Dayananda said.

Suspected involvement of accused behind Mangaluru blast

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said there seems to be a link between the blast at the city's popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe, and the cooker explosion that took place in the coastal city of Mangaluru in 2022, and all angles are being looked into by the police.

He said the government is committed for a fair probe, and police have been given a free hand to investigate the incident at the quick-service eatery in Brookefield area in information technology corridor in east Bengaluru that left ten people injured

"There seems to be a link between Mangaluru incident and this incident, according to police officers... materials used (for explosions), we can see a similarity, we can see a link, timer and other things," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said police officers from Mangaluru and Shivamogga too have come here, and all angles are being looked into.

"There is no reason for Bengalurians to worry, it was low-intensity blast, it was prepared locally... but sound was big. The culprit's face is visible from all angles despite him wearing cap or specs. From three-four angles he is seen. Cameras have captured him walking too," added Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru City Development Minister.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across the state, especially at Kempegowda International Airport, following the incident in the Brookefield area in Information Technology corridor in east Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru Police has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the popular quick-service eatery.