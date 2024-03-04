BJP leaders adds 'Modi Ka Parivar' on social media profiles after PM asserts whole country as his family

New Delhi: Senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, on Monday added 'Modi Ka Parivar' to their social media profile after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that the whole country is his family.

The BJP's show of solidarity with its top leader came a day after RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav had thrown barbs at the prime minister over his having no family.

At a rally in Adilabad in Telangana, Modi on Monday attacked "dynasty parties" in the country, saying they may have different faces, but "jhoot and loot" was their common character.

Hitting back at the opposition parties, Modi said "Mera Bharat, Mera Parivaar," saying all of India was his family and that his life was like an "open book." Reiterating his commitment to the country's people, he said he had left home at a young age with the dream of serving the people.

Addressing a well-attended public rally in this district, the PM also said he had dedicated himself to public welfare as a "sevak".

Contending that the opposition said he had no family, the PM said "140 crore people of this country are my family. Mera Bharat mera parivaar,"(My India is my family)." .

He further said his "life is like an open book. People of the country know about it." "When I left home in my childhood, I left with a dream that I will live for the countrymen," he said.

Further, attacking "dynasty parties," in the country, he said said they may have different faces, but "jhoot and loot" was their common character. "The face of dynasty parties may be different but they have a similar character--jhoot and loot (lies and loot)," he charged.