Rahul Gandhi likely to contest LS Polls from Amethi

PTI
Published: March 06, 2024 03:40 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi. File photo: X/Rahul Gandhi

Amethi: An Uttar Pradesh Congress leader on Wednesday said that party leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha election from Amethi a constituency he has represented several times since 2002.

Congress District President Pradeep Singhal, who returned after a meeting in Delhi, said Gandhi will be the party candidate from Amethi and his name would be announced soon.

There is, however, no word from the party's central leadership on the matter. The party's Central Election Committee meeting is yet to take place.

Gandhi, a former Congress president, represented Amethi in Parliament from 2002 till 2019.  In 2019 general election, he lost to BJP's Smriti Irani. He is now MP from Kerala's Wayanad.

Meanwhile, NDTV reported that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will likely contest from the party's Uttar Pradesh stronghold of Raebareli - a seat held by Sonia Gandhi. 

