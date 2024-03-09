Kamal Haasan's MNM joins DMK; actor likely to contest RS polls

Chennai: Actor Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Saturday joined the ruling DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu and extended its support for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.



Amid speculations that Haasan's party might be allotted seats to contest the Parliamentary polls, the DMK gave MNM one seat for the 2025 Rajya Sabha polls.

Haasan and the ruling party President and Chief Minister M K Stalin finalised the deal at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam here.

Speaking to reporters after clinching the deal, Haasan said his move to join the alliance was done for the sake of the country and not for any consideration for post.He extended his party's "full support" to the alliance.

MNM will do campaign related work in the 39 Lok Sabha seats in TN and the lone Puducherry segment, according to the understanding arrived at by the two leaders