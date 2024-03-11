Hyderabad woman killed by husband in Australia; body found in waste bin

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old woman from Hyderabad was found murdered in Australia. The woman’s husband, who allegedly killed her, flew to Hyderabad and handed over their child to her parents here.



The body of Chaithanya Madhagani, was reportedly found in a wheelie bin on the side of a road in Buckley on Saturday. She was staying with her husband and son in Australia.

According to Uppal MLA Bandari Lakshma Reddy, as the deceased hailed from his constituency, and after getting information he met her parents on Sunday.

The Legislator told PTI that at the request of the woman's parents, he wrote a letter to the MEA to bring her mortal remains to Hyderabad. The MLA said he also informed the office of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy in this regard.

The woman's husband flew to Hyderabad and handed over the child to his in-laws here. The MLA further said that according to the information provided by her parents their son-in-law "confessed" to having killed their daughter.

The Victoria Police in a statement dated March 9, on its website, said "Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a deceased person was located in Buckley, near Winchelsea. Officers located the deceased person on Mount Pollock Road about midday."

A second crime scene has been established at a residential address on Mirka Way, Point Cook and is believed to be connected to the homicide, it said, adding the investigators are treating the death as suspicious.

At this stage in the investigation, it is believed the parties involved are known to one another and the offender may have fled overseas, the statement said.