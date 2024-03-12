CAA: Online portal to accept citizenship applications goes live

New Delhi: The online portal to submit applications for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, went live on Tuesday morning. The Centre on Monday notified the rules of the contentious CAA before the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Eligible persons can now visit indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in to apply for citizenship. The Ministry of Home Affairs had made it clear that the applications would be submitted in a completely online mode.

Once applicants click on the submit application tab, they are redirected to this page. Photo: Indian Citizenship Online Portal

List of documents required for application

1. Copy of passport issued by the Governments of Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan

2. Registration Certificate or Residential Permit issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) or Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO) in India

3. Birth certificate issued by a government authority in Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan

4. School certificate or educational certificate issued by the school, college, board or university authorities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan

5. ID of any kind issued by the Governments of Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan or any other government authorities or government agencies in these countries

6. Any license or certificate issued by a government authority of Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan

7. Land or tenancy records in Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan

8. Any document that shows that either of the parents or grandparents or great grandparents of the applicant is or had been a citizen of one of the three countries – Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan

9. Any other document issued by a government authority or a government agency in Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan which would establish that the applicant is from either of these countries

Note: The above documents are admissible even beyond their validity period

In addition to this, applicants should submit the following documents to prove they entered India on or before December 31, 2014:

1. Copy of the visa and immigration stamp on arrival in India

2. Registration Certificate or Residential Permit issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) or Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO) in India

3. Slip issued by the Census Enumerators in India to such persons while conducting census-related survey

4. Government-issued license or certificate or permit in India (including Driving License, Aadhaar Card etc.)

5. Ration Card issued in India

6. Any letter issued by the government or court to the applicant with official stamp

7. The birth certificate of the applicant issued in India

8. Land or tenancy records or registered rental agreement in India in the name of the applicant

9. PAN Card document bearing the date of issuance

10. Any other document issued by the Centre or State Government or any Public Sector Undertakings of Centre or State Governments or any financial institutions or any other Public Authority Certificate issued by an elected member of any rural or urban body or officer thereof or a revenue officer

11. Record and account details relating to and issued by the banks (including private banks) or post office accounts in the name of the applicant

12. Insurance policies in India in the name of the applicant

13. Electricity connection papers or bills or other utility bills in the name of the applicant

14. Court or tribunal records or processes in India in respect of the applicant

15. Document showing service or employment under any employer in India supported by Employees Provident Fund (EPF)/General Provident Fund/Pension/Employees

16. State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) documents

17. School leaving certificate issued in India

18. Academic certificate issued by a school, college, board or university or a government institution

19. Municipality trade license issued to the applicant

20. Marriage Certificate

Note: The above documents should have been issued by an Indian Authority and will be admissible even beyond their validity period; the documents should establish that the applicant had entered India on or before December 31, 2014.