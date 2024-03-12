4 students die after falling off bus, run over by lorry in Tamil Nadu

Chengalpattu: Four students died after a lorry ran over them in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu on Tuesday morning. The students fell off a bus before being run over by the lorry. The deceased are Monish, Kamalesh, Dhanush, who died on the spot, and Ranjith, who succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Five others sustained injuries in the incident, which occurred on the Chennai-Tiruchirappalli highway. The students were travelling on the footboard of the bus.

As per reports, the bus driver swerved the vehicle to avoid a major collision while overtaking the lorry. However, the students standing on the footboard were thrown off the bus and the lorry could not stop in time to avoid running over them.