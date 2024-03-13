Chandigarh: The Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana on Wednesday won the confidence motion in the Assembly here through a voice vote. A two-hour discussion took place on the motion.

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) had issued a whip, asking its 10 legislators to remain absent from the House during voting on the confidence motion. However, when the issue of trust vote was taken up, five of its MLAs left the House.



In the 90-member state assembly, the BJP has 41 MLAs and it also enjoys the support of six of the seven independents as well as of lone Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda.

The JJP has 10 MLAs in the House. The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs while the Indian National Lok Dal has one.

Speaking on the motion, Saini praised his predecessor Manohar Lal Khattar for the works undertaken during his nine-year long tenure in the state. The chief minister recalled his previous tenure being a member of the House during 2014-2019.

"When I was the MLA from 2014-2019, during that time I was told that I had to contest the Lok Sabha polls. At that time, I was a minister in the Haryana government. When the party desired, I contested the Lok Sabha polls then. When the party entrusted me with the new responsibility, I am here to take up the latest assignment," he said.

Saini said he comes from an ordinary background and no other member from the family was in the political field.

"The party gave me great honour. When they made an ordinary member state unit president of the BJP and then entrusted responsibility of the chief minister. This is possible only in the BJP," he said.

Praising the former chief minister, Saini said that he has learnt a lot from Khattar.

He said that Haryana presented a good governance model in the entire country under Khattar's leadership, adding several developmental works were undertaken by his dispensation.

"I come from that family where I have seen hard life and Khattar too comes from a similar background, " he said. Saini thanked the party leadership for entrusting him with the new responsibility. "It is the BJP which gave this responsibility to an ordinary worker," he said.

Saini also described Khattar as a "tapasvi", who dedicated his life to serving the people of the state during the past nine-and-a-half years. Even the opposition has been saying that Khattar enjoys a clean image, he said.

Saini talked about delivery of various services at citizens' doorsteps, especially the poor beneficiaries. He said that the BJP government in the state had brought transparency in the administration.

The BJP named Saini as Haryana's new chief minister on Tuesday, hours after the surprise resignation of Khattar along with his cabinet ministers.