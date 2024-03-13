NIA detains Ballari resident in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

PTI
Published: March 13, 2024 01:53 PM IST
Rameshwaram Cafe in technology hub of Bengaluru where the blast took place on Friday. Photo: Reuters/Chris Thomas

Bengaluru:The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case has detained a man from Ballari district, sources said on Wednesday. The man is said to have "some resemblance" with the prime suspect, the sources said.

"NIA sleuths are interrogating him to know his whereabouts on March one when the blast took place", they said.

The accused wearing a cap and mask placed a low-intensity bomb kept in a backpack in the popular eatery at Brookefield area near Whitefield here that went off injuring nine persons on March 1.

RELATED ARTICLES

NIA has announced Rs 10 lakh cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the bomber, and also released CCTV pictures and videos of the suspect.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said earlier this week sleuths investigating into the blast have "in a way" identified the suspect, and efforts are on to nab him. He had said the investigators are verifying the suspect's identity and are "getting closer to him." "Investigations are going on, we are closing in, in a way who the person (the suspect) is has been identified. It has to be confirmed and he has to be nabbed."

On the trail of the suspect, the sleuths investigating the case had visited Tumakuru, Ballari, and Kalaburagi districts.  

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN NEWS