New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday made the data on electoral bonds public. Following a Supreme Court directive, the State Bank of India had shared the data with the poll panel on March 12. The top court had given the Election Commission time till 5 pm of March 15 to upload the data on its website.



The EC has put the details on 'Disclosure of Electoral Bonds submitted by SBI' in two parts.

According to the data uploaded by the poll panel, the buyers of electoral bonds include Grasim Industries, Megha Engineering, Piramal Enterprises, Torrent Power, Bharti Airtel, DLF Commercial Developers, Vedanta Ltd., Apollo Tyres, Lakshmi Mittal, Edelweiss, PVR, Keventer, Sula Wine, Welspun, and Sun Pharma.

The parties that redeemed electoral bonds include the BJP, Congress, AIADMK, BRS, Shiv Sena, TDP, YSR Congress, DMK, JDS, NCP, Trinamool Congress, JDU, RJD, AAP, and the Samajwadi Party, according to the data.

In a landmark verdict delivered on February 15, a five-judge Constitution bench had scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional" and ordered disclosure by the EC of donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients.

Some of the Kerala companies in the list:

Kitex - Rs 25 crore

Muthoot Finance - Rs 3 crore

Lulu - Rs 2 crore

Geojit - Rs 10 lakh

Following are the top buyers of scrapped electoral bonds:

Future Gaming and Hotel Services - Rs 1,368 crore

Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd - Rs 966 crore

Qwik Supply Chain Private Ltd - Rs 410 crore

Vedanta Ltd - Rs 400 crore

Haldia Energy Ltd - Rs 377 crore

Bharati Group - Rs 247 crore

Essel Mining and Industries Ltd - Rs 224 crore

Western UP Power Transmission - Rs 220 crore

Keventer Foodpark Infra Ltd - Rs 194 crore

Madanlal Ltd - Rs 185 crore

DLF Group - Rs 170 crore

Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital - Rs 162 crore

Utkal Alumina International - Rs 145.3 crore

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd - Rs 123 crore

Birla Carbon India - Rs 105 crore

Rungta Sons - Rs 100 crore

Dr Reddy's - Rs 80 crore

Piramal Enterprises Group - Rs 60 crore

Navyuga Engineering - Rs 55 crore

Shirdi Sai Electricals - Rs 40 crore

Edelweiss Group - Rs 40 crore

Cipla Ltd - Rs 39.2 crore

Lakshmi Niwas Mittal - Rs 35 crore

Grasim Industries -Rs 33 crore

Jindal Stainless - Rs 30 crore

Bajaj Auto -Rs 25 crore

Sun Pharma Laboratories - Rs 25 crore

Mankind Pharma - Rs 24 crore

Bajaj Finance - Rs 20 crore

Maruti Suzuki India - Rs 20 crore

Ultratech - Rs 15 crore

TVS Motors - Rs 10 crore