West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee seriously injured in fall at Kolkata home

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday evening suffered a major injury on her forehead and was admitted to a hospital, the TMC said.

The 69-year-old leader had a fall inside her Kalighat home in south Kolkata after she returned after attending a programme, her family said.

Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers, the party posted on X along with pictures of Banerjee bleeding from her forehead.

TMC national general secretary and Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee got her admitted to the hospital, according to party sources.

"She fell somewhere inside the home and was immediately shifted to the hospital. She was bleeding from the forehead and stitches were required," her brother Kartik Banerjee told a Bengali news channel.

According to sources, she was admitted to the Woodburn Ward of the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. A team of senior doctors are attending to her, hospital sources said.

According to senior TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar enquired about the chief minister's health condition and expressed "deep anguish and wished her speedy recovery." Dhankhar is also a former West Bengal governor.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wished her a speedy recovery. "Our prayers are with her for a quick return to good health," he posted on X. State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also wished her a quick recovery.