EC to announce LS poll schedule tomorrow

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India will announce the Lok Sabha and state assemblies poll schedule on Saturday.

In a post on X, the poll panel said a press conference to announce the schedule for Lok Sabha elections and some state assemblies will be held at 3 pm on Saturday.

The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House has to be constituted before that.

It is assumed that the general elections will be held in seven phases like the 2019 polls.

Last time the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10 and held in seven phases beginning April 11. Votes were counted on May 23.

According to reports, EC has summoned a meeting on Friday for finalising the schedules of the polls as newly appointed election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu assumed charge.

They are the first ones to have been appointed as members of the poll panel after the new law on the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and ECs came into force recently.