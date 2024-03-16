Excise scam: Delhi CM Kejriwal appears before court, gets bail

PTI
Published: March 16, 2024 12:23 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal comes out of the Rouse Avenue Court after appearing in the Enforcement Directorate summons case, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

New Delhi:A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in two complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate against him for skipping summons in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra also allowed Kejriwal to leave the courtroom.

"Offence being bailable, accused Arvind Kejriwal is admitted to bail," it said.

The court further directed the ED to hand over documents related to the complaints to Kejriwal.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed two complaints before the magisterial court, seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for skipping multiple summonses issued to him in the case.

The latest complaint pertains to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor not honouring summonses no. 4 to 8 sent by the federal probe agency under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had earlier moved the magisterial court seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for not attending the first three summonses issued to him in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN NEWS