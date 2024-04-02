SC grants bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh in liquor policy case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh in the money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy case, LiveLaw reported.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) did not object to his release on bail and told the apex court that it needed no further custody of the AAP leader.

The bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and P B Varale clarified that Singh would be entitled to indulge in political activities during the period of bail. The bench also stated that the order would not be treated as a precedent.

Earlier in the day the court had asked ED whether further custody of Singh was required and remarked that he has spent six months in jail.

The top court was hearing Singh's plea challenging his arrest and remand in the money laundering case.

The bench told Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the ED, that no money had been recovered from the possession of Singh and the allegation of him receiving a Rs 2 crore bribe could be tested in the trial.

Singh was arrested in the case by the ED on October 4, 2023.