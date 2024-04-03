Rahul Gandhi's immovable assets priced at 11 cr, value of movable assets rises by 59% in five years

Thiruvananthapuram: The gross total value of movable assets of Rahul Gandhi, the UDF candidate in Wayanad, increased by 59 percent in five years, shows the affidavit submitted to the Election commission on Wednesday.

His movable assets were valued at Rs 5.8 crore (cr) in 2019 and as per the latest affidavit, the value of movable assets is Rs 9.24 cr.

These assets include his deposits in banks, investment in shares, mutual funds, PPF, sovereign gold bonds and jewellery. He has shares worth Rs 4.3 cr in 25 companies and the net asset value (NAV) of seven mutual funds stood at Rs 3.81 cr as on March 15, 2024. He purchased 220 units of sovereign gold bonds in 2020-21 and its market value as on March 15 was Rs 15.21 lakhs.

The total current market value of his immovable assets has increased from Rs 10.08 cr to Rs 11.15 cr between 2019 and 2024. Office spaces in Gurugram with a built up area of 5,838 sq.ft, undemarcated 50% share of two parcels of agricultural land at Sultanpur village, New Delhi which is jointly owned by his sister Priyanka Gandhi, half share of farm house building jointly owned by Priyanka Gandhi are his immovable assets.

His total income shown in Income tax returns dipped by 21% between 2021-22 and 2022-23. The total liabilities of Rahul Gandhi dropped from Rs 72 lakhs to Rs 49.79 lakhs in five years.

His sources of income include rental income, MP salary, royalty income, interest from banks, bonds, dividends and capital gain from mutual funds and other income.