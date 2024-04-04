Malayalam
Setback for NDA in Bihar as 22 leaders quit LJP over denial of LS tickets

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 04, 2024 03:52 PM IST
PTI04_04_2024_000105A
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Jamui on Thursday. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

In a setback to the BJP-led NDA, 22 leaders of the Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) resigned from the party after they were denied tickets to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

They announced their decision hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his poll campaign in the state with a mega rally in Jamui.
The resignation was simultaneous, the news agency ANI reported. One of the leaders even accused Paswan of selling the tickets to 'outsiders' for money. The leaders said they would support the opposition INDIA bloc in the upcoming election.
Among other notable names to exit LJP (Paswan), is Satish Kumar, a former national general secretary of the party and an ex-MLA. Ravindra Singh, LJP's secretary, organisation, and ex-MP Renu Kushwaha are also among those who tendered their resignation.
Under the NDA's seat-sharing agreement, LJP (Paswan) will contest on five of Bihar's total 40 seats: Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria, and Jamui. While Chirag himself will stand from Hajipur, Arun Bharti will contest from Jamui, Rajesh Verma from Khagaria, Shambhavi Choudhary from Samastipur, and Veena Devi from Vaishali.

