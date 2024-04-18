Kejriwal consuming high-sugar diet despite diabetes for bail grounds, ED tells court

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in an excise scam case, is eating food high in sugar like mangoes and sweets every day despite having type 2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail, the ED claimed before a court here on Thursday.



The Enforcement Directorate (ED) made the claim before the special judge for CBI and ED cases, Kaveri Baweja, who directed the Tihar jail authorities to file a report on the matter, including Kejriwal's diet chart. Kejriwal has moved the court seeking permission to consult his regular doctor via video conference because of fluctuating sugar levels. The judge directed the authorities concerned to file the report by Thursday when the court is likely to take up the matter again.

"Arvind Kejriwal is eating high sugar content food despite having type 2 diabetes. He is consuming 'aloo poori', mango, and sweets, daily. This is being done to make grounds for medical bail," the ED told the court.

Kejriwal, the national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested on the night of March 21 related to the alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government’s excise policy 2021-2022, which was later scrapped. On March 22, the trial court remanded him to six days of ED custody, which was then extended by four days.

On April 1, he was remanded to judicial custody till April 15, which was again extended till April 23. It was on April 9, the high court upheld Kejriwal’s arrest in the money laundering case, saying there was no illegality about it and that the ED was left with “little option” after he skipped repeated summonses and refused to join the investigation.

In addition to this, the top court has asked for a response from the ED by April 24 on Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest in the alleged scam and a rejoinder, if any, can be submitted by April 27.