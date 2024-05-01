Centre says bomb threat to schools seems to be 'hoax'; cops trace source of email

Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday termed the bomb threat to schools in the city and adjoining areas as a "hoax", and asked people not to panic. Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol, the ministry said. A source said that the Delhi Police Cyber Cell has tracked the IP address of the threatening emails. The source claimed that the e-mail, which originated from Russia, and may have been sent using a VPN, was aimed to create panic in Delhi.



Lt Governor VK Saxena said that Delhi Police has traced the origin of the bomb threat emails that were sent to multiple schools in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, and assured that the culprits will be given strict punishment. The LG said that Delhi Police responded quickly to the bomb scare and began action after cordoning off and searching the premises with bomb disposal teams and dog squads.

Delhi was fully alert to prevent any untoward incident, he said at the school.

"Delhi Police has found out from where these emails are coming. The investigation is going on. I would just say that the culprits will not be spared and strict punishment will be given for disrupting peace and harmony," he said.

Delhi on high alert

Meanwhile, security was beefed up in several parts of the national capital after more than 80 schools in the Delhi and NCR received bomb threats via emails, officials on Wednesday said. Police said that so far all bomb threats have been found to be hoax, but they have stepped up security at all metro and railway stations, bus stands, and markets.

Security personnel with a sniffer inspects inside the DPS School after a bomb threat was received by the school via e-mail, at Sector 30, in Noida. Photo: PTI

"We have stepped up security at every station. We have also alerted our staff to keep strict vigil on any suspicious activity," Deputy Commissioner of Police (railways) K P S Malhotra told PTI.

A senior security officer said, "A general advisory has been issued in the Delhi Metro network and CISF personnel have been asked to remain extra vigilant."

Another officer said that additional police force, along with paramilitary, has been deployed in several parts of Delhi and barricades have been installed at city borders.

At least 100 schools in the Delhi-NCR area received bomb threats through emails on Wednesday leading to chaos and widespread alarm but nothing objectionable was found, officials said, requesting people not to panic.The schools were evacuated after local police were informed about the threat emails.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS), at least 97 calls from different schools have been received till 12 noon on Wednesday. All the calls are being attended diligently, an officer said.